Letter to the Editor: Need to make the meetings truly public

Hats off to Supervisor Hagwood and others for speaking out about the necessity for safe, remote access to board meetings during a pandemic. And thank you to Plumas News for providing the community a voice during these times. What would we do without you?

There is a feeling that some board members would prefer to conduct county business without prioritizing public comment from everyone who wishes to speak. This gives people the impression that our involvement is not welcome. Is that the case? Not everyone in our County has been vaccinated, has 4-wheel drive, or the time (or money) to travel hours over icy roads to attend county meetings in person. Many lack high speed internet, needed to simply listen to these meetings. I would guess most people in our county fall into one or more of these categories. Overcoming these barriers to participation should be the board’s top priority.

I understand the need to be efficient with the board’s time, and the reluctance to have lengthy, crowded meetings during the COVID pandemic. If anything, this points to a need to run meetings entirely online and by phone as most other counties in California are doing in order to avoid community spread while continuing to provide full transparency and access to county decision making. The board and public should have the time to thoughtfully listen to what everyone has to say without being concerned about spending hours in a closed room with people from outside one’s household, when suitable alternatives (like zoom) exist.

[email protected] could easily be read at the meeting using existing technology and at no additional cost. This is a method that some other counties provide during their transition to full remote participation. Any further delay is not due to any technical impediment but an intentional choice by the board. The board meets again this coming Tuesday, Feb. 2nd, at 10 a.m., and if current policy remains the same, dozens of county residents who wish to be heard at this meeting will again be refused that right. We will essentially be shut out. Perhaps the county's tech department will be directed to sign up for a zoom account before Tuesday's meeting. If not, e-mails to [email protected] could easily be read at the meeting using existing technology and at no additional cost. This is a method that some other counties provide during their transition to full remote participation. Any further delay is not due to any technical impediment but an intentional choice by the board.