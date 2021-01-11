Letter to the Editor: Never witnessed anything like this

The road that led to the storming of the Capitol, a mob seeking to overturn the election results, leads back to Donald Trump. It was the president his allies who waged a months-long campaign against America’s democracy, a farrago of misinformation and outright lies with which they poisoned the minds of their supporters, and tried to intimidate politicians and bamboozle the courts. From Andrew Jackson to Richard Nixon we have seen presidents abuse their power, but we have never witnessed an American president incite a violent mob on the citadel of our democracy in a desperate attempt to cling to power. A low point with the mob chanting “hang Pence.” My big question is why was there such a delay for asking for police backup, which was refused at first. Trump has the blood of five people on his hands.

Duane Vander Veen

Graeagle