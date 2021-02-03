Letter to the Editor: Not good enough

Andrew Woodruff, Your detailed information us not good enough. President Biden signed and executive order to send vaccines starting next week to CVS, which we don’t have here, Walgreens, which we don’t have here, and apparently Rite Aid distribution of vaccines. Your comments did not include that new info.

What is your PLAN to get vaccinations to our rural communities?? The new order is for over 65 or people with health issues, that was not in your statement. There. Us a way to distribute, I am a Red Cross volunteer and there are doctors an nurses that also volunteer, I would be happy to help with logistics and volunteers if you can do the work to get the vaccines!!

Debbie Moessinger

Clio