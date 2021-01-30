Letter to the Editor: Not the place for the mine

We lived in Portola for 33 years and enjoyed the surroundings and quiet living of a wonderful small town. We left and moved all the way to Graeagle to continue to enjoy the recreation and quiet living of a small town. The proposed mine project is something we oppose, as we lived in the area where the mine is located. We agree that jobs are essential to the community. But, is it guaranteed that jobs would be offered to the people of Portola, or would the jobs be brought in from the mining company? Whatever the case, we oppose this type of industry in the surrounding land of Portola!

Dink and Dave Rife

Graeagle