Letter to the Editor: Portola Blood Drive

Just a quick reminder of the Blood Drive scheduled for Friday, June 4, from noon to 6 pm, at the Catholic Community Hall in Portola. There is an urgent need for blood during these summer months. Please donate or if you can’t, share the information with others. To make an appointment, go online to Bloodhero.com. If you need information or help making an appointment, please call 530.832.0347. Walk-in donors are also welcome.

Thank you,

Pandora Valle

Portola