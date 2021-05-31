Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Portola Blood Drive

Editor

Just a quick reminder of the Blood Drive scheduled for Friday, June 4, from noon to 6 pm, at the Catholic Community Hall in Portola. There is an urgent need for blood during these summer months.  Please donate or if you can’t, share the information with others.  To make an appointment, go online to Bloodhero.com.  If you need information or help making an appointment, please call 530.832.0347. Walk-in donors are also welcome.

Thank you,
Pandora Valle

Portola

Related Posts

Letter to the Editor: No Panacea

Editor

  Of course, there is no one solution or remedy for the difficulties people face in life.  I’m sure that…

Letter to the Editor: Couldn’t agree more

Editor

Thank You Craig Browne for telling it like it is. Nick Collin Graeagle

Letter to the Editor: Once you get rid of us …

Editor

I have always believed that even if you feel drowned out by louder voices or over-powered by bullies,  your silence…

Letter to the Editor: This section will never be the same again

Editor

One letter to the editor, just fourteen short months ago, expressed a wish to get together in the park to…

Letter to the Editor: Don’t dump your stuff

Editor

Shame on the person or persons who dumped their yard sale leftovers on a forest road, the old Indian Valley…

Letter to the Editor: About some previous letters

Editor

1) Using quotes from Robert Kennedy Jr. (the most well known anti-vax propagandist around), is not the convincing argument the…