Letter to the Editor: Prophetic fears are reality today…

How to destroy America, by Colorado Governor Richard D. Lamm, written ten years ago, a shortened version. This is how Democrats, Socialists, and Progressives have succeeded so far with their plan.

Eight methods for the destruction of the United States. If you believe that America is too smug, too self-satisfied, too rich, then let’s destroy America. It is not that hard to do. This is how Democrats, Socialists, and Progressives have done it so far.

Turn America into a bilingual or multi-lingual and bi-cultural country. History shows that no nation can survive the tension, conflict, and antagonism of two or more competing languages and cultures. Invent ‘multiculturalism’ and encourage immigrants to maintain their culture. Make it an article of belief that all cultures are equal; that there are no cultural differences. Black and Hispanic dropout rates are due solely to prejudice and discrimination by the majority. Every other explanation is out of bounds. Celebrate diversity rather than unity. Replace the melting pot metaphor with the salad bowl metaphor. It is important to ensure that we have various cultural subgroups living in America enforcing their differences rather than as Americans Make our fastest growing demographic group the least educated. I would add a second underclass, un-assimilated, under-educated, and antagonistic to our population. I would have this second underclass have a 50% dropout rate from high school. My fifth point for destroying America would be to get big foundations and corporations to give these efforts lots of money. I would invest in ethnic identity, and I would establish the cult of ‘Victimology.’ Get all minorities to think that their lack of success was the fault of the majority. I would start a grievance industry blaming all minority failure on the majority. Include dual citizenship, and promote divided loyalties. I would celebrate diversity over unity. I would stress differences rather than similarities. Diverse people worldwide are mostly engaged in hating each other. People undervalue the unity it takes to keep a nation together. ‘E. Pluribus Unum’ — From many, one. If we put the emphasis on the ‘pluribus’ instead of the ‘Unum,’ we will ‘Balkanize’ America as surely as Kosovo. Place all subjects off limits. Make it taboo to talk about anything against the cult of ‘diversity.’ Find a word similar to ‘heretic’ in the 16th century – that stopped discussion and paralyzed thinking. Words like ‘racist’ or ‘xenophobe’ halt discussion and debate. Having made America a bilingual/bi-cultural country, having established multi-culturalism, having the large foundations fund the doctrine of ‘Victimology,’ I would next make it impossible to enforce our immigration laws. I would make every individual immigrant symmetric and ignore the cumulative impact of millions of them. Last, I would censor Victor Davis Hanson’s book Mexifornia. His book is dangerous. It exposes the plan to destroy America. Unless you feel America deserves to be destroyed, don’t read that book.

So far, in 2021, everything is proceeding methodically, quietly, darkly, yet pervasively across the United States today. Discussion is being suppressed. Over 100 languages are ripping the foundation of our educational system and national cohesiveness. Even barbaric cultures that practice female genital mutilation are growing as we celebrate “diversity.” American jobs are vanishing into the Third World as corporations create a Third World in America – take note of California and other states. To date, eleven million illegal aliens and growing fast. It is reminiscent of George Orwell’s book, 1984. In that story, three slogans were engraved in the Ministry of Truth building: “War is peace,” “Freedom is slavery,” and “Ignorance is strength.”

