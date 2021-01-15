Letter to the Editor: Take a stand

“HANG MIKE PENCE, HANG MIKE PENCE,” shouted the patriots. I watched it with my own eyes. “Burn this b*tch down,” yelled the party of law and order, while they beat a trump** supporting police officer to death. “Shoot him with his own gun” as they attacked and cornered another police officer. While they broke into the Capitol Building, they proudly carried the flags and wore the gear to identify their allegiance; trump** flags, shirts and hats, Oath Keepers, QAnon, Blue Lives (apparently don’t) Matter, 2nd Amendment, Confederate Flags, Nazis, Gadson Flags, Jesus Saves Pro-Lifers and the Proud Boys, who claimed to be there in large numbers, but not in uniform.

Thankfully the hard core trump** (two impeachments now) supporters hang their flags proudly, so now we know who they are and how they really feel.

On a positive note, trump** did sign that executive order to punish BLM and the leftist, section 1361 of title 18, United States Code, which authorizes a penalty of up to 10 years’ imprisonment for the willful injury of Federal property. Guess he never thought it would be his own cult members it would be used against.

And for all of those folks who are already complaining that Biden is going to give away all the money, there is a website, www.pay.gov where you can send back your stimulus check to help pay off the national debt. Take a stand patriots!

Cheryl Jasenka

Chester