Thank you for refusing to knuckle under to Gavin’s & Biden’s tyrannical ‘orders’ to ‘get vaxxed or get fired’! I was so proud of every comment & for your commitment to the US Constitution AND our LIBERTY. Hopefully the PC School District will do the same to protect the teachers and the children.

The favorite slogan “My body, My choice” applies here, but even more important is our founding vow:

“LIVE FREE, OR DIE”!

Carol Morgenroth

Chester