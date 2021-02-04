Wednesday, February 3, 2021
Letter to the Editor: Thank you for Zoom

Christopher Stanton MD

I just want to send a short note of Thanks to the Plumas County Board of Supervisors for voting to use Zoom access to their meetings.
This safer and healthier platform for the public will hopefully provide useful communication with the Board.

Thank You !

Christopher Stanton MD

Portola

