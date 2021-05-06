Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Thank you Public Health

Editor

I have been thinking of this for some time.  I just want to send a great big Thank You to Plumas County Health Department for getting the Covid19 vaccine to those who wanted it in our county.

So, THANK YOU VERY MUCH!  JOB WELL DONE!

LouRene Fitzsimmons

Portola

