Letter to the Editor: The attack is from our own citizens

Editor

Twenty years after the 9/11 attack by hijackers we are seeing similar death toll every two days with a daily death toll of 1500 from the Covid-19 and it’s mutant Delta.

Just as in war, the fight against the Covid requires citizens to defend one and another and the country. Compared with what was asked of so many people 20 years ago the sacrifices required in this struggle is minimal to say the least. We don’t have to dig through the smoking ruins getting cancers or permanent respiratory illnesses all we have to do is get a shot. Wow how things have changed.

Rescuers gave there lives then while now about one-quarter of the population has so far failed to get vaccinated, with insisting it is their right to risk catching and spreading this killer disease. Sept. 11 was an attack by foreign extremist; the bodies now piling up in the morgues are the victims of a domestic madness. When you go in a store and your item is not there, the reason is the manufacturer has a back log or no delivery is because of no truck drivers all related to Covid-19.

Duane Vander Veen

Graeagle

