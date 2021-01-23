Letter to the Editor: The effect of sand/aggregate mine on property values

As a North Portola resident, I was alarmed and horrified to receive notification in late November that Plumas County is considering a permit to allow a massive mining operation in my backyard. The location of the proposed open pit mine is 60 feet from my backdoor. Such a venture endangers local citizens on so many levels. This is an issue beyond generating income for the County.

What creates a city, a community, or a county? It is way more than roads, buildings, or utilities. People make a city, a community, a county. Without people the physical infrastructure has no use. It is called a “ghost town.” The infrastructure that people create allows the physical infrastructure to work.

North Portola is filled with people that make the physical infrastructure viable: doctors, nurses, teachers, forest service employees, first responders, utilities personnel, pest control providers, building contractors, local school and FRC staff, business owners, and many more. These people make a difference. They are responsible. They work hard to promote community development and integrity. They live and work locally. They invested in Plumas County. Plumas County approved their building locations and, in many instances, well locations. Plumas County needs to honor their dedication by keeping their home investments safe.

Research has been done to illustrate the impact of open gravel pits on property values. Diane Hite, an economics professor at Auburn University in 2006, authored such a study. In “Impact of Operational Gravel Pit on House Values,” she found a definite statistical correlation between property distance from gravel pits and property sale price.

Findings include:

Adjacent to a pit–30% loss in value,

One mile away–14.5% loss, Two miles away–8.9% loss, and Three miles away–4.9% loss.

North Portola homes and property would lose 30% to 14.5% of their current property value given their closeness to the proposed open pit mine site. The two- to three-mile category would encompass the entire town of Portola with losses of 8.9% to 4.9%.

Reasons for loss of home value would include: