Sunday, January 10, 2021
Letter to the Editor: Too bad it took so long

Chris Ackerman

I believe that being banned from major social media (especially Twitter) has hurt Trump as much as, if not more than, losing the election. Too bad it took so long.

Castro Valley

 

