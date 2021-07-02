Letter to the Editor: Trust your eyes not the words of charlatans

I just visited Central Oregon when temperatures were setting all-time records. I met farmers who fear pending water shortages because of the deepening drought and listened to people describing last year’s unprecedented infernos that ravaged the region. This is a deeply conservative part of the country, still festooned with Trump 2020 flags. But many are beginning to worry about the weird weather. Just how did another drought return so quickly? And how in the world did it get so hot? I stayed in Prineville where it reached 111. My daughter and 10 others gave up their seats on a Delta Airlines flight in nearby Redmond because it couldn’t take off in such heat with a full passenger load.

As of July 1, an estimated 100 people had died from the excessive heat in Washington and Oregon, where temperatures reached 116 in Portland. That’s an all-time high, but an almost temperate reading compared to Lytton, British Columbia, which shattered Canada’s record high by 8 degrees, hitting 121. Lytton was subsequently destroyed by a wildfire.

In my hometown of Paradise, 85 people were incinerated in part because the seasonal rains now come a month later than normal, pushing fire season into the fall wind period.

I mention this because some people, many backed by industry-funded think tanks, proclaim the climate is not changing, temperatures are not increasing, the seas aren’t rising, flooding isn’t getting worse, and the missing Artic Sea ice is an illusion.

Efforts to spread doubt about what nearly every unbiased researcher understands about climate change are escalating because average people are catching on to industry’s deceits. Thankfully, more and more of us are beginning to trust our eyes and have quit listening to the charlatans.

Gordon Gregory

Paradise