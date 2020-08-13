Letter to the Editor: What do you really “know”?

Here are a few very basic questions for those who advocate wearing masks and locking this country down into a track and trace Orwellian dystopia:

1) Please provide proof that what is being referred to as the SARS-COV-2 virus (COVID-19) actually exists. Proof MUST include actual evidence that the virus has actually been isolated, positively identified, and then successfully used to infect a healthy volunteer (the standard protocol using Koch’s postulates).

2) Please provide proof that any of the tests being used actually identify whether someone has what is being referred to as the SARS-COV-2 virus (COVID-19). Proof MUST include actual evidence of what these tests actually test for, and how whatever is being tested for proves one does or doesn’t have this alleged virus. Proof must also include the expected number of false positives and false negatives the test(s) produce, and how those two designations are determined.

3) Please provide proof that what is being referred to as the SARS-COV-2 virus (COVID-19) can actually be spread through contact with bodily fluids of any kind. Proof MUST include actual evidence showing healthy volunteers being infected by those alleged to have what is being referred to as the SARS-COV-2 virus (COVID-19).

If you can’t provide proof for all of these criteria, then please stop pretending to know what you’re talking about.

The reality is that the No-Vid operation is being used to bring us under a New World Order, as you’ve been told on the back of your dollar. Everybody’s buddy, the UN, has changed its name to UN NWO, and their associates from The World Bank, IMF, World Economic Forum have big plans for you and the kids with their coming “Great Reset”. Ready to starve because food production has been artificially stifled?

Please do your own research on all the above, including the difference between germ theory and exosome theory, before immaturely spewing Marxist tropes toward caring, thinking

humanitarian individuals based on your paranoia and lack of truth.

Robert Milne

Clio