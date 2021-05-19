Letter to the Editor: What’s behind the vaccine?

Bill Gates has several vaccine-related businesses.

From Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., Chairman, Children’s Health Defense, April 2020:

In the years between 2000 and 2017 Gates “took control of India’s National Technical Advisory Group on Immunization, which mandated up to 50 doses of polio vaccines through overlapping immunization programs to children before the age of five.”

The result was a “non-polio acute flaccid paralysis (NPAFP) epidemic that paralyzed 490,000 children beyond expected rates…”

“In 2017, the Indian government…asked Gates and his vaccine policies to leave India. NPAFP rates dropped precipitously.”

“In 2017, the World Health Organization (WHO) reluctantly admitted that the global explosion in polio is predominant vaccine strain.”

“The most frightening epidemics in Congo, Afghanistan and the Philippines are all linked to vaccines. …by 2018 70% of global polio cases were vaccine strain.”

“in 2009, the Gates Foundation funded experimental HPV vaccines…on 23,000 young girls…. …1200 suffered severe side effects, including autoimmune and fertility disorders.”

A government investigation ensued and “the case is now in the country’s Supreme Court.”

“In 2010, the Gates Foundation funded…experimental malaria vaccine, killing 151 African infants and causing…paralysis, seizure and febrile convulsions to 1048 of 5949 children.”

“In 2010, when Gates committed $10 billion to the WHO, he said, ‘We must make this the decade of vaccines.’”

“…in 2014, Kenya’s Catholic Doctors Association accused the WHO of chemically sterilizing millions of unwilling Kenyan women with a ‘tetanus vaccine campaign. Independent labs found a sterility formula in every vaccine tested. “…WHO admitted it had been developing the sterility vaccines for over a decade.”

“In addition to using his philanthropy to control WHO, UNICEF, GAVI and PATH, Gates funds a private pharmaceutical company that manufactures vaccines and is donating $50 million to 12 pharmaceutical companies to speed up development of a coronavirus vaccines.”

Bill Gates is often seen on television imploring everyone to get vaccinated for COVID.

Yet, we have reports of blood clots, disruptions to menstrual cycles, and other “anomalies” occurring since the push for COVID vaccines began.

Now they are going after our children.

Makes you wonder, doesn’t it?

Lynn Desjardin

Portola