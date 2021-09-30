Letter to the Editor: When numbers are posted

I was looking for the latest covid postings but haven’t seen them since 9/27. Based on the numbers reported in that chart, it appears that of the verified and reported covid cases in Plumas County so far, 1 percent of the people who contracted covid died. That’s 1 in 100 people who got covid died. I wish we had reporting on whether these people were vaccinated.

Millions of people have been vaccinated with all versions of the covid vaccine. The true results prove that the vaccine is extremely likely to keep you out of the hospital, even with breakthrough cases. The vaccines don’t affect fertility, or plant bugs in your arm. The vaccines are incredibly protective.

Get vaccinated. Protect yourself, protect your co-workers, and protect the people in our community. We are all important and we all need to be protected.

Susan Harvey

Graeagle

Editor’s Note: As has been the case for the past several months, Plumas County Public Health is reporting twice a week on Mondays and Thursdays, therefore the next posting will be sometime this evening when they have had a chance to calculate the test results. As for vaccinated, versus unvaccinated, Plumas News has asked for that information and Public Health had hesitated to release the information based on the county’s relatively low numbers and patient privacy, but that could change as the numbers grow.