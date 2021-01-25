Letter to the Editor: Where’s our vaccines?

I am writing to express my frustration over our inability to get vaccinated in Plumas County. I am sure others share my concern. I am over 65, my husband is over 75. We have friends in Contra Costa County, Los Angeles County, San Diego County, and Brazos County Texas all of whom have been vaccinated. I appreciate that the vaccine is in short supply, but we don’t need that many doses to vaccinate our entire county. Who is advocating on our behalf? What are our options? Living in a rural county may have its benefits but this isn’t one of them.

Cheryll LeMay

Clio