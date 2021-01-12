Letter to the Editor: Why I am opposing the mine expansion

Editor’s note: This Is the first of a three-part series by Portola resident Valari Simison, whose residence is 60 feet south and 200 feet west of the mine property under consideration for expansion.

Plumas County is considering the feasibility of extending a North Portola mining permit from a small 10-acre sand/aggregate operation to a 256-acre sand/aggregate pit mine which includes an asphalt plant, a lime plant, a rock crushing plant, an on-site diesel storage for 10,000 gallons of fuel and 55 gallon-drums of hydraulic and transmission fluids as well as a large sediment pond (450’) for particulates and potential toxins.

This new industrial complex created by TLT Enterprises/Hat Creek Construction (HCC) will be placed in a residential neighborhood. A residential neighborhood zoned by Plumas County to be a residential neighborhood. Such a plan is preposterous on several levels encompassing water supply and contamination, air quality, noise pollution, light pollution, air and ground vibrations, erosion with potential flooding, fire danger, and community safety. After reviewing the HCC mine permit application, here are a ‘few” concerns that come to the forefront.

WATER

1. Aquifer Depletion — At least one major aquifer running underground through the HCC property supplies water to at least 57+ residential wells along the property line boundaries. HCC has drilled 20 plus test holes above the property borders at an elevation higher than the existing residents. The test holes encountered water at 30 to 130 feet. If HCC digs into these hillsides to mine sand and aggregate, this aquifer will be further exposed. Along with the potential of draining the aquifer, the aquifer will continue to boil to the surface losing more precious water. Each of these responses to the aquifer’s breach will result in depleted water supplies for nearby residents. Plumas County allowed homes to be built in these bordering areas using wells to supply water. They have no provisions to otherwise provide water to these residents. The City of Portola has no provision to supply the necessary water. This is an intolerable situation.

2. Water Usage Conflicts — HCC’s mine permit application states that the mine will use 50,000 gallons of water daily for mining purposes. According to the United States Geological Survey in the Department of the Interior, the average household uses about 300 gallons of water daily allowing 80 to 100 gallons per person. The proposed mine demand for water consumption is the equivalent of over 170 homes. Again, a totally unrealistic scenario.

3. Water ContaminationPutting an industrial complex in a residential neighborhood will not only affect water levels, it will also affect water quality and safety. Mining sand/aggregate along with asphalt production, lime production, and blasting will bring a multitude of pollutants and toxins to our local ground water.

a.)Ground Water—Given the nature of sand/aggregate mining along with accompanying asphalt batch plant and lime plant, there will be considerable exposure to high-VOC (volatile organic compounds) through the extensive use of petroleum products as well as exposure to possible toxic metals, chemicals, and later herbicides. These pollutants and toxins pose considerable health risks to residential wells.

b.) Surface Water—Run-off will carry these same pollutants and toxins into springs, creeks, and wetlands changing water temperature, turbidity, and acidity. These changes will affect vegetation and wildlife in local riparian zones as water flows downstream.

c.) Process Water—Spent waters from classification, washing, and sorting will go into the 450’ sediment pond creating “sludge.” This effluent water according to the Mine Application will be piped to Grizzly Creek. If this suggestion was even possible, as it requires crossing private land, it would be a disaster to Grizzly Creek watershed. Grizzly Creek immediately empties into the Feather River. The Feather River is classified as a “Wild & Scenic River” protected by the United States Forest Service. Leakage from this sediment pond and incidental water used for washing and cooling equipment along with dust control will also contribute to pollution and toxin dispersal to the existing water system.