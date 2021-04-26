Letter to the Editor Opinion 

Letter to the Editor: Words of wisdom

Editor

I cannot remember the exact time, but I definitely remember that it was James Baldwin, the talented black author,  who wrote: “Not everything that is faced can be changed, but nothing can be changed until it is faced.”

Brenda Lantow

Quincy

