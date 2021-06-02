Letter to the Editor: You would think that they would want to know

Remember the 9/11/2012 attack on Benghazi where 4 Americans were killed, including Ambassador Stevens? House Republicans launched an investigation that lasted over 2 years at a cost of $7 million. They asserted that somehow the Obama Administration and in particular Hillary Clinton, who would be running for President in 2016, were responsible for Benghazi. Hmmm…

There were/are undeniable security issues with our embassies. Both parties, from multiple administrations and Congresses, reduced budgets for embassy security. It was a tragic attack. The investigations found security holes and were dealt with. No fault was found with any individual from the Obama Administration. But, you see, that’s how Republicans roll. Their sole purpose, of course, was to instill as much controversy in Clinton as possible so she loses in 2016. Here is the one fact that proves the point: President Bush (the dunce one), had 13 embassy attacks, 66 deaths, 3 Americans killed, and 22 embassy employees killed. The number of investigations, however, was ZERO.

Fast forward to January 6, 2021. The Republicans attempted a coup d’état to nullify our Constitution and our democracy. Five people were killed with 138+ police officers injured and $30+ million in damages.

You had Republican Congress members actually say such thing as ‘…it was a normal tourist visit’, ‘it was antifa’ (which doesn’t event exist), and ‘it was Black Lives Matter’.

You would think all Congress members would want to know what happened on 1/6/2021. The House voted to proceed with a commission, however, 175 Republicans said ‘nay’ including our district representative LaMalfa. Wonder why LaMalfa voted no? Oh that’s right, he was one of the 1/6/2021 Republican Insurrection conspirators. A majority of the Senators voted yes (54) but failed to achieve the 60-vote filibuster threshold. Looks like the filibuster, in general, will ultimately kill our democracy…

The Republicans voted against learning what really happened on 1/6/2021 because of one fact: a majority of Republican current and former office holders (think Orange Menace) are complicit in the coup attempt.

To this day, there are Republicans openly calling for a coup in the USA. They want to end our democracy just like when they (the right-wing of their day) started the American Civil War to enshrine slavery. Real Americans, who believe in our Constitution and all the civil laws, liberties and opportunities it provides for, better understand this constitutes an attack on our country, no different than if it were the Russians who stormed the Capitol on 1/6/2021.

Decent Americans, who believe in the United States of America and our Constitution, better step up now and ‘…support and defend the Constitution of the US against all enemies, foreign and domestic…’.

Mark Mihevc

Graeagle