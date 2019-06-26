Letters to the editor for the week of 6/26/19

Guidelines for letters

Best fishing report.

This is the best fishing report I have ever read about this region. I got a campsite at Rocky Point Almanor to go for that new lake record trout or carp or bass, pike minnow for the Hex hatch you never know what is eating those bugs. Great coverage of these lakes. Santa Cruz Fly Fishermen Club in Santa Cruz has a newsletter, check us out ‘SCFF newsletter.’ Stosh

Stephen Rudzinski

Santa Cruz

About food

Thanks for stating the woeful nature of fooding in Greenville. Too bad you went to press too early; the pizza people have packed it in and closed the store.

If free coffee qualifies as a reason to visit a local merchant, try Mohawk Trading Company. And the owners are currently building out something better than the local grocer, mini-mart, “taqueria” or boutique can offer us.

But my sincere thanks for spelling “restaurateurs” without the commonly inserted “n.” A famous one once explained to me the root of that word is “aura,” just in case any potentials are listening.

Ravi Peruman

Greenville

More about food

If I look at our Greenville population right now, and our demographics, which include lots of people who rarely eat out, I see little real opportunity for a serious restaurateur to survive.

This is often lost on families traveling through who are hungry and on locals who forget who we are, and what we are right now, as a community.

For the most part, we prepare our food at home. For the most part, most of us are not going to change that pattern, new place to eat in town, or not.

The pizza place has been for sale for a long time and Anna’s has closed, the proprietor having opened a restaurant in Quincy, where the local business folks offer a hungry market, routinely, one with enough economic clout to cover the bills.

Hank Alrich

Greenville

New circumstances

The 21st century promised a bright future for the city of Portola. Development agreements were on the horizon. New circumstances reflected the broad changes in technology and demographics. This is a relatively new development, and it is not clear how extensive it may become. Portola is in a position to nurture new types of businesses to become a cornerstone of economic growth. In order to attract them, the city will need to offer a variety of office, light industrial and commercial space which were lost in the Portola 192 Development Agreement.

It is now possible to relocate many types of businesses to our rural community if the city regains the space necessary for its cornerstone. The city received a request from John Hodgeson of Portola 192 LLC for a transfer of their Development Agreement to Orin Bennet of Bennet West Roseville, LLC. The city is expected to release the current developer from the liabilities and obligations of its development agreement.

New circumstances offers the city a bright future for a settlement and an opportunity for economic growth. The current developer has not met the terms and obligations of their agreement. It includes a time schedule for beginning and completing the development. The limited liability corporations are not free of accountability.

From where I stand Portola 192 LLC needs to be held accountable for the years of inaction. Their agreement should have been terminated when they failed to comply with its terms and obligations. They should be near the end their project. have yet to break ground or frame one structure. A new plan is necessary for our economic growth. A new development agreement should return the zoning to provide a variety of office, light industrial and commercial space.

Larry F. Douglas

Portola

Small Claims Advisor

This was a painful discussion to watch. County Counsel Craig Settlemire has less than half the budget and less than half the staff I had in Siskiyou County to deal with virtually the same range of matters. Liz Cortez was an able Small Claims Advisor for many years before she retired. If the courts decline to step in and assume the responsibility, end it.

Brian Morris

Quincy

Hemp

I am writing this letter in regards to the article on hemp cultivation in Plumas County. While I applaud the county for not passing a ban ordinance, I must say there seems to still be some misconception about hemp and cannabis growing in the current California legal climate, as well as with the realities of the industry as a whole. There also seems to be some folks in the county who are tarnishing this industry and this plant.

First off, I am pretty sad to see the findings at “Genius” farms, and appreciate the sheriff sharing these images. While I completely respect the privacy of this farm and usually refrain from wanting to see other people’s ops, it’s obvious they were doing things inappropriately. As a cannabis farmer myself who is currently managing multiple licensed operations in the emerald triangle, I can share with you that sadly “Genius” farms is nothing new and while I am against regulation of cannabis as a plant, taking care of one’s land, being a steward, and a model member of one’s community are imperative features of cannabis growers, obviously though not everyone abides.

Those guys really messed up on a level I can’t deny. I’m all about growing cannabis, but do it right or don’t do it at all if you’re in the commercial sector, please.

Hopefully we can get together and get some real growers and real policy makers to the table locally, and create a foundation for a industry here that may one day thrive, even if small and craft.

Howard Redding

Former Meadow Valley resident

Memorial Days

Several years ago Adriana and I went to visit our birth place, Holland, also called the Netherlands. During the visit we also went to Luxemburg and Belgium and we decided to visit some of the American cemeteries and war memorials. The Ardennes American Cemetery and Memorial in Belgium maintains 5,323 burial sites. In Brittany, France, another 4,409 burials are listed. Even in England, the Cambridge Cemetery lists 5,127 grave sites. Then there are several others such as the Epinal Cemetery in France, listing 5,255 graves and the Florence Cemetery in Italy disclosing 4402 graves. Some of the largest are the Henry-Chapelle and Lorraine Cemeteries, hosting 7,992 and 10,489 graves of American Heroes. Mostly casualties of the D-Day battles. The Luxemburg American Cemetery and Memorial lists 5,076 graves to include the grave of Gen. George Patton. General Patton is buried facing his troops. Additionally, there are other graves in Holland 8,301, in Normandy, France 9,387, in North Africa 2,841, in Rhone, France 860, in Sicily-Rome 7,861 and that is just Europe. Many more graves exist in the Phillippines and other places on earth. The foregoing does not include those soldiers and sailors interred in the USA in Arlington and other grave sites. When a person stands at one of the cemeteries, observes the rows and rows and rows of crosses, there is no need to ask for a moment of silence. It is granted by the scenery. On June 6 invasion of Europe commenced, 75 years ago. Thousands of “teen age” paratroopers entered into combat against seasoned and battle hardened German troops. A lot of young soldiers died that day for the freedom of Europe and other places. They did reach all their objectives. Their first time in battle. Some of the young people today do not wish to honor the Flag and refuse to repeat the Pledge of Allegiance. It is recommended that a trip to Europe may change some attitudes and maybe create some respect. It is high time to reactivate the Selective Service System and include men as well as women.

Jan Klement

Quincy

Fear of knowledge

Sixty-five years ago I changed my major at SJSU in order to acquire as broad an education as possible. That education has continued through years of travel, study and writing. The more we learn, the more aware we become of the vast reservoir of our ignorance. It is the slow accumulation of knowledge that defines our unique species. Not so, the intentional ignorance that is generated by insecurity, fear and the biased words of those who thrive on the promotion of fixed beliefs. To spend one’s life hiding from knowledge is pure cowardice. It is an accommodation to the least of our emotional frailties.

For whatever reason, we humans were born with an innate capacity to think. We were also endowed with emotions. That our emotions should create such stress that we are actually afraid to think is appalling. Global warming exists. Climate change is unpredictable. Belief is not opinion. Indoctrination is not education. And, unvalidated information is not knowledge. Theories are how we learn to understand the world we live in. They are predicated on the knowledge that results from validated information. They gain increasing credibility as new evidence becomes available. To accept lies, misinformation and disinformation merely because of our desire to conform to the fixed beliefs of others, and to avoid the stress of thinking is an act of cowardice, and a denial of the presence of intelligent life on this earth.

So, hide behind your mental, physical and emotional drugs. Refuse personal responsibility for preserving our republic and our diminishing rights and benefits. Cower behind your intentional ignorance, and wait for Armageddon to dismiss all of your emotional insecurity problems-along with your children’s future.

Wallace B. Eshleman

Quincy