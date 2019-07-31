Saturday, August 3, 2019
The Friends of the Chester Library will hold its annual book sale Saturday and Sunday, Aug. 3 and 4, in the parking lot in front of the Chester Branch Library, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., on both days. Photo by Stacy Fisher

Featured News 

Library hosts book sale fundraiser this weekend

Stacy Fisher, Staff Writer

If you’re a book lover and are looking to refresh your book collection at an affordable price, the Friends of the Chester Library is holding its annual book sale Saturday, Aug. 3, and Sunday, Aug. 4, in the parking lot in front of the Chester Branch Library, located at 210 1st Ave.

The sale starts at 9 a.m. and continues until 3 p.m. both days.

Proceeds from the sale of hardbacks, paperbacks, audio books, DVDs, and VHS tapes will support library services, children’s reading programs, and the Chester Literacy Program.

Thousands of books and movies have been donated throughout the past year, which have been sorted into categories by dedicated volunteers.

Books that remain after the book sale will be available for purchase at any time, located under the roof in the outdoor area next to the museum near the creek.

Donations for the “after-sale books” can be given to the librarian during normal business hours or placed through the mail slot of the front door to the library.

Of interest to those who miss the book sale, the Chester Library has a rotating inventory of books for sale throughout the year at a nominal price.

This collection includes fiction and audio books and is located next to the public-use computers inside the library.

