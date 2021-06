NOTICE OF A LIEN SALE.

Plumas County Mini Storage, 81172 Highway 70, Beckwourth, CA will conduct an online lien sale at StorageTreasures.com. Buyers must register and bid online at StorageTreasures.com. Bidding begins June 14, 2021 and ends June 21, 2021. The following unit will be auctioned #27 Ezra Rose. For more info. Call (530)616-1492