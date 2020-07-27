Update: Drone now gone; lightning appears

The following updates, courtesy of the U.S. Forest Service:

2:20 p.m. — The drone is gone and the air attack resumes. Lightning is reported south of the fire.

1:15 pm – Disappointing news. Due to a private drone in the fire area, rotary wing air resources are grounded. There is a temporary flight restriction (TFR) in place. The Lassen County Sheriff is in the area working to locate the responsible party. Remember: If You Fly -We Can’t.

1:00 pm – Not much growth on the fire; it is still mapping out around 500 acres. The smoke has diminished just enough to see clouds moving into the area. Crews, both in the air and on the ground, are working hard to secure fire lines in preparation for thunderstorms and gusty outflow winds expected over the fire this afternoon and evening. A Red Flag Warning remains in effect until 9:00 pm. All previous evacuations and closure remain in effect.

12:00 pm – Air and ground crews continue to be effective in attacking the #AdamsFire. An Evacuation Order remains in effect for residents along South Constantia Road in Doyle. There are currently no other evacuations. Constantia Road remains closed from north Constantia Road at the intersection of US-395 to south Constantia Road at the intersection of US-395. US-395 remains open to 2-way traffic. Please continue to use caution due to smoke and first responders in the area. 11:00 am – Fire officials report fire behavior has calmed considerably and Hwy 395 was just opened to 2-way traffic. Travelers should use caution due to emergency vehicles in the area. There are lots of resources on scene and more are arriving. Evacuations will remain in effect due to the predicted thunderstorm activity. A Red Flag Warning is in effect until 9:00 pm. #PlumasNF

The Plumas National Forest said strong downdraft winds were the contributing factor behind the 250-acre Adams Fire burning in eastern portion of the forest. The lightning-caused fire is burning in grass and brush and is visible from Highway 395. Resources continue to arrive to contain the blaze. More thunderstorms are predicted today accompanied by strong winds and possible hail with brief bursts of heavy rain. Below is this week’s fire weather forecast.