Light up the night this Friday to honor the class of 2020

This Friday take time to honor the Class of 2020. That’s the message being shared by the high schools throughout Plumas County, and all you have to do is turn on your outside lights.

Beginning at 8:20 p.m., this Friday, April 24, the stadium lights at Chester, Greenville, Portola and Quincy high schools, as well as those at Feather River College, will be turned on for 20 minutes. Why 8:20? Because 8:20 p.m. is 20:20 on the 24-hour clock.

The schools are asking that exterior lights be turned on at local businesses and residences to acknowledge this year’s graduates, whose celebrations will be very different this year due to the coronavirus pandemic and social distancing.