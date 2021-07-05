Lightning brings three reported fires to the Lassen with low risk of spread
Yesterday’s thunder storms over the Lassen National Forest brought lightning strikes and many reports of fire.
In response to multiple smoke reports, the #LassenNF has located and is dealing with three fires.
#AlmanorRD has one fire (L-2) in the Caribou Wilderness Area West of Silver Beach Picnic Area. Fire is .1 acre with minimal fire activity with low potential. Four smokejumpers are on scene.
#EagleLakeRD has two fires confirmes with resources on scene
E-2 near Bogard Campground is one acre with low spread potential.
E-3 South of Poison Lake and West of Bogard Butte is one half acre in timber.