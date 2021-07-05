News 

Lightning brings three reported fires to the Lassen with low risk of spread

Editor
Yesterday’s thunder storms over the Lassen National Forest brought lightning strikes and many reports of fire.
In  response to multiple smoke reports, the #LassenNF  has located and is dealing with three fires.
#AlmanorRD has one fire (L-2) in the Caribou Wilderness Area West of Silver Beach Picnic Area. Fire is .1 acre with minimal fire activity with low potential. Four smokejumpers are on scene.
#EagleLakeRD has two fires confirmes with resources on scene
E-2 near Bogard Campground is one acre with low spread potential.
E-3 South of Poison Lake and West of Bogard Butte is one half acre in timber.

Related Posts

Meadow Valley celebrates July 4—once again

Editor

By Victoria Metcalf [email protected]    After a year off, Meadow Valley residents, returning family members and guests turned out for…

Dotta and Sugar fires now part of the Beckwourth Complex

Editor

July 4 marked a new management team and a new name for the Dotta and Sugar Fires burning near Beckwourth….

He’s back! Jake Cagle and an incident command team arrive on the PNF

Editor

Quincy CHP reported the news on its Facebook page this morning, so Plumas News checked in with Leslie Edlund, the…

Dotta Fire is 15 percent contained; Sugar Fire is 25 percent contained

Editor

The Plumas National Forest released information on the current fires that are burning on the forest this evening, July 3….

Advisory evacuations announced for Sugar Fire

Editor

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office has issued an Evacuation Advisory for the Sugar Fire east of Maddelena Road and Sugarloaf…

Celebrating the Fourth of July weekend around Plumas

Editor

After a quiet 2020 due to the coronavirus, Fourth of July events are once again scheduled this year. Following is…