Lily Jane Schwartz

Lily Jane Schwartz was born to Cierra and Erik Schwartz of Quincy on March 8, 2021, at 10:32 p.m. at Plumas District Hospital in Quincy. Lily weighed 9 pounds, 2 ounces and was 21.5 inches in length.

Paternal grandparents are Ron and Jane Schwartz.

