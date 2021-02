Linda Leah Melms

3/29/1943 – 1/31/2021

Linda Leah Melms was born, raised and educated in Glendale, CA, then moved to Quincy in 1968. Here she raised her two sons and was a volunteer at the Plumas-Sierra County Fair, as well as for other local associations. She was a stay at home mom and loved caring for her sons, and then grandchildren.

She is survived by both Billy and John Melms of Quincy and by 5 grandchildren.

Private inurnment was by Blair Mortuary, Quincy.