Helicopters have been aiding in the effort to fight the Dotta Fire in the Beckwourth area. Photo by Trent Saxton
Line holding on the Dotta Fire; now at 500 acres, 5 percent contained

The Forest Service reports this morning that the Dotta Fire is approximately 500 acres and remains 5 percent contained. Crews worked the fire line all night and reported that existing hand line and dozer lines held. Crews are headed out today to continue direct attack on the fire (working along the fire’s edge) supported by air resources.

The Dotta Fire broke out Wednesday afternoon, June 30.

The Forest Service is reporting that fire behavior is moderate with some isolated tree scorching. It is burning in mixed conifer and ponderosa pine.

Evacuation warnings remain in effect for Dixie Valley. The warnings extend from the west end of Dixie Valley Road to Beckwourth/Genesee Road to Frenchman Lake.

Firefighters are continuing to prep structures (clearing and removing vegetation) ahead of the fire.

As of yesterday afternoon there were 12 engines, two dozers, four helicopters, five water tenders, air tankers and two hand crews working the fire.

Resources from partner agencies assisting on the Dotta Fire include the Beckwourth Fire Department, additional resources from Lassen Modoc Unit Cal Fire and Lassen BLM.

 

