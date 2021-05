In another sign that life is slowly returning to normal, the Quincy Lions Club will be hosting a pancake breakfast on Saturday, June 5, from 7:30 to 10:30 a.m. in front of the Mineral Building at the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds.

The proceeds will be used to benefit the needs of the visually impaired in the local community.

The cost is adults, $9, kids (3-12) $5, children under 3 free

This event is being held in conjunction with the Sierra Cascade Street Rodders 31st Annual Show & Shine Car Show to be held at the fairgrounds on the same day.