Local demand for vaccine wanes as Plumas reaches 75 percent saturation

By Debra Moore

[email protected]

Plumas County is mirroring the nation in experiencing a downward trend in vaccination demand, but the number of remaining individuals eligible to be vaccinated is also dwindling. As of April 23, nearly 75 percent of Plumas County residents had received at least one dose; with 35 percent of the population fully vaccinated. (That number will increase when this week’s numbers are factored in as well.)

This week the Public Health Agency held a drive-thru clinic in Chester on April 27 and distributed 70 doses of the Moderna vaccine. On April 28, during a second dose clinic in Portola, the agency gave first doses of Moderna to 20 walk-ins. Six weeks ago, Public Health distributed 800 doses of the vaccine in one day.

During vaccination clinics held April 29 for the county’s 16- and 17-year-olds, 75 teens received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine (the only vaccine approved for that age group thus far). The youth are scheduled for their second dose May 25.

Next week Public Health is offering a first and second dose clinic for the Moderna vaccine at the Public Health Clinic from 9:30 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 6. The clinic is located at 270 County Hospital Road in the Health and Human Services Building near Feather River College. Those who want a first dose of Moderna should sign up on the state’s MyTurn website.

More information about COVID-19 in Plumas County, including all upcoming vaccination clinics, can be found by calling the Public Health hotline at 283-6400 or by visiting its website.

Other vaccination options

Local pharmacies are also administering the vaccine. Both Quincy Pharmacy and Rite Aid in Quincy have appointments available, as does Lassen Drug Co. in Chester. The drug stores in Greenville and Portola are not administering vaccine at this time.

Quincy Pharmacy is offering both Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, and have morning and afternoon appointments available Monday through Friday. The best way to make an appointment is by going to its website www.quincypharmacy.com . If you need to make an appointment outside of the listed appointment times, call the pharmacy (283-4545) and staff will do their best to accommodate you. Second dose Moderna vaccines are available as long as you bring in your vaccine card and you are within the recommended dosing interval.

Lassen Drug is offering the Moderna vaccine on Tuesdays and Thursdays as of this time. Appointments can be made through the state’s MyTurn website. Pharmacist Harry LeSeur said that there still seems to be a lot of demand and he has been fielding a number of phone calls. LeSeur said that he hopes to secure some Johnson & Johnson as well.