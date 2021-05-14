News 

Local healthcare districts share vaccination rates for staff members

Editor

When Eastern Plumas Health Care announced during its late April meeting that 55 percent of its staff had received a coronavirus vaccine, its board members and some senior staff voiced concern with the number.

“This is not just about the staff; it is also about the patients. We’re still at risk of future variant surges, and 55 percent just doesn’t seem very good,” Dr. Paul Swanson said. Swanson is a physician for EPHC as well as serves on the board. “My point of view is that you’re balancing individual wishes with the greater good. It might be worth considering either stronger incentives or requirements for vaccinations.”

That information caused Plumas News to query Plumas County’s other two healthcare districts to see where they stood in terms of staff vaccination rates.

Seneca Healthcare District in Chester reported that approximately three-quarters of its staff had been vaccinated, while Plumas District Hospital reported that 82 percent of its staff had been fully vaccinated or had already had the virus. “As the CEO at Plumas District I am pleased with this statistic,” JoDee Read said when asked about the health district’s vaccination rate.

Related Posts

Annual Graeagle fishing derby cancelled, but pond will be stocked

Editor

By Lauren Westmoreland [email protected] Now that the mill pond is filling back up for the season, many have asked if…

Skeleton crew at the IVCSD makes do — but hopes for new recruits

Editor

By Meg Upton [email protected]      Now down to the three board members — Leanne Schramel, Bob Orange, and Mina Admire…

To mask or not to mask?

Editor

The Centers for Disease Control has relaxed mask rules for fully vaccinated people — those who have been vaccinated are…

CalFire announces NO burn days in Plumas May 14-17

Editor

For residents living on state responsibility area lands within the Lassen-Modoc-Plumas Unit of CALFIRE, Friday, May 14, through Sunday, May…

May 13: Plumas announces 8 new cases this evening – 7 in Eastern Plumas

Editor

It’s not good news for Plumas County tonight. The Public Health Agency announced this evening, May 13, that there are…

Plumas DA joins 40 others in challenging state’s early release of prison inmates

Editor

Plumas County District Attorney David Hollister has joined Sacramento DA Anne Marie Schubert and 39 other elected DAs across California…