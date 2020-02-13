Local restaurants invited to 14th annual Taste of Plumas

Local restaurants, caterers, and culinary artists are cordially invited to the 14th annual Taste of Plumas. The event this year will be held Saturday, April 18, from 5 to 8 p.m., at the Plumas-Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy.

The 2019 Taste of Plumas featured 18 restaurants and chefs from around the county.

The event sells out at 300 attendees every year, and benefits Plumas Arts’ cultural and educational programs.

“Taste of Plumas is our largest fundraiser of the year and could not be successful without the support and generosity of our local dining establishments,” explained Plumas Arts Executive Director Roxanne Valladao.

If interested in being a part of this year’s Taste of Plumas, please contact Kara Rockett-Arsenault at 927-8600 or kara@plumasarts.org for more information.