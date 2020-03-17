Local state of health emergency declared in Plumas County

By Victoria Metcalf

A Declaration of Local Health Emergency was signed by Plumas County’s Public Health Officer Mark Satterfield on March 16 and ratified March 17 by the Plumas County Board of Supervisors. This declaration will allow the county to access necessary resources and staffing to appropriately respond to the threat of COVID-19. It will also provide the county with the ability to access state and federal resources.

The supervisors approved two resolutions during their regularly scheduled meeting Tuesday, March 17, adding Plumas to the list of counties in California declaring a local emergency county. A four-fifths vote was required of supervisors to pass both resolutions.

Supervisors, acting on the advice of County Council Craig Settlemire, accepted the two resolution proposals under urgency items on the agenda. Settlemire agreed that the resolutions were too late to post on the regular agenda and could not wait until the April 7 meeting.

Also, under Gov. Gavin Newsom’s emergency plan temporarily amending parts of the Brown Act, supervisors Kevin Goss and Sherrie Thrall attended the meeting by conference call.

In a report to supervisors, County Administrator Gabriel Hydrick discussed ways supervisors can allow telecommunications for county employees. It will return for possible action April 7. If approved, this would allow some county employees to work from home.

As of Monday, March 16, at 5 p.m. there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have been 13 tests, with six negative and seven with results pending.

As of Tuesday, March 17, at p.m. there were no confirmed cases of COVID-19. There have now been 16 tests, with eight negative and eight pending.