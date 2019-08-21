Local students prepare for their future

Throughout the summer, high school students from all over Plumas County have been touring colleges, learning life skills, and preparing for their future with the TRiO Upward Bound summer program.

Upward Bound is a federally funded year-round program that assists high school students with everything from SAT prep to financial planning for college.

This summer 20 students participated in some portion of the Upward Bound summer program — representing students from Quincy High, Plumas Charter’s Quincy site, Indian Valley Academy and Chester High. The six-week summer program includes a leadership camp, four weeks of classes to prepare students for the upcoming school year, educational field trips, and a four-day college tour.

This summer Upward Bound kicked off summer with a leadership camp that included an intensive challenge course, games, campfires and a community service project — completing trail work with the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship.

In the classrooms at Feather River College, students attended classes on college life skills, science, math, English and Spanish. The four weeks of classes keep students’ minds active during summer, prepare them for their high school classes in the fall and acquaint them with the college campus.

With no required homework and much more one-on-one help from teachers than in a traditional classroom, students report that these classes are a huge benefit.

To keep students engaged during the heat of summer, field trips are a large part of the summer program.

Every Friday the students attended a field trip geared toward one of the four core subjects. This year math instruction included a field trip to the National Automobile Museum and the Planetarium in Reno.

Science instruction included weekly lectures and hands on learning at the new FRC ecological farm sites.

The science Friday field trip took students to the Sierra Valley Farmer’s Market for a discussion about sustainable agriculture, then to Lake Tahoe for a discussion about ecology and hydrology while paddle boarding and kayaking the lake.

Spanish instruction included a field trip to Reno for Latin dance lessons and El Salvadorian food. While English instruction included a field trip to the Tahoe Shakespeare Festival to see a performance of “Taming of the Shrew.”

The grand finale of the Upward Bound summer program was the four-day college tour in which students were able to see a variety of college campuses first hand, stay in the dorms, and experience the culture of the area as if they were immersed in college life.

This year students visited Sacramento City College, Sonoma State University, San Francisco State University and the Academy of Art University in San Francisco. While in the Bay Area, students rode the ferry across the Bay, walked the Embarcadero, rode the municipal transport train, played mini golf, tried Korean and Cuban cuisine, and toured and stayed aboard the historic World War II liberty ship, the S.S. Jeremiah O’Brien.

Following the busy summer, Upward Bound will resume weekly lunch meetings at all local high school sites in September. To learn more about Upward Bound and how your high school student can participate, visit www.frc.edu/upwardbound.