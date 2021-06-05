Local WWII veteran honored on Memorial Day

By Victoria Metcalf

Just a handful of World War II veterans are left in Plumas County. One of them, who began his career serving his country at the age of 15, was honored with certificates of appreciation at the Memorial Day Ceremony Monday, May 31, in Quincy.

Stanley Gordon “Gordon” Lewis, 93, now of Quincy, decided to serve his country just a little younger than many. He and a buddy joined the U. S. Merchant Marines, not a hard thing to do living in Monterey at the time.

When WWII broke out, Lewis said much of the country; Monterey in particular, wasn’t ready. There was the Presidio of Monterey operated by the U.S. Army garrison. And one Model A truck, he remembered. “We were not prepared.”

Whether Lewis realized it at the ripe old age of 15 or not, he signed on to a branch of the service that saw more casualties during the war than others. From the start of WWII until its end approximately 9,500 would die from injuries sustained on board ships or in prisoner of war camps. Hundreds of ships were also lost.

Sent to the Philippines, Lewis said the German submarines loved to pick off Merchant Marine vessels as they sailed to and from those islands.

Also bombed by the Japanese hours after the attack on Pearl Harbor in Dec. 1941, Lewis was way too young to join any type of military service. But like thousands of other youngsters, he was probably intent on learning what was happening “Over there.”

It was 1945, when Lewis was finally able to join and do his part in the war effort. At 16, he signed on with the U.S. Army Air Corps/Air Force. “I couldn’t go to aviation school because I wasn’t old enough,” Lewis said in a recent interview. “I was pretty small,” too for his age.

He would originally begin serving in Denver. He hadn’t been there very long when he was ordered to pick up a prisoner in Washington state. “The Merchant Marines didn’t even teach us how to shoot,” he remembered. Still his new assignment had him issued a .45-calibre revolver. “I was considered to be an MP,” (military police).

Lewis made the trip to get his prisoner by train, and whatever was available. When there wasn’t a train to take, he found a big gasoline truck driver willing to take him to Portland.

Lewis was eventually successful in reaching his destination in Washington where he showed officials his orders. Next he was handcuffed “to the young kid,” who went absent without leave (AWOL). Lewis then made his way, with his prisoner to Williams Field (Air Force Base) in Mesa.

William Field was noted for training pilots for both the U.S. Army Air Forces and the U.S. Air Force. According to The Air Force Civil Engineer Center website, 25 percent of all pilots were trained there.

He would spend his career in Arizona. He wouldn’t realize his dream of becoming a pilot at the well-known training school, but he would fly.

A number of different makes of aircraft would be used at the field, but by 1944 the P-38 and others began arriving. Lewis was assigned to a P-51 Mustang. Despite it being toward the end of the war, there was still a lot of work for military forces to do.

Laughing, Lewis said that he and the other men had to get the aircraft out before 10 a.m. With the hot temperatures in arid Arizona, the planes would otherwise get so hot “we couldn’t hold on to them.”

Lewis was selected as one of the last remaining living WWII veterans in the county to be honored for doing his part in the war effort.

When he was eventually relieved of his obligations he would return to Monterey where his heart was captured by a young “soda jerk” named Norma.

Lewis’ life didn’t start out as a U.S. citizen. He was originally from Vancouver, British Columbia. When he was 4-years-old he traveled with his parents to Monterey. “Dad had a job as a mechanic,” there, he remembers. And it was a great place to grow up. “I was in Monterey way before there was a Cannery Row.”

As a career, Lewis would become a firefighter with the city of Monterey. He would be with the department for 27 years. During those years he said his wife and his growing family built a house. “Back then you could buy a kit house.”

He was with the fire department until a fire hose seriously injured him and another member during a cannery fire. After months in the hospital, he said doctors thought he would never walk again. Although life changed, he proved them wrong.

It was one day when he was looking through a United Farm catalog that he saw an ad for a motel for sale in Quincy. It was known as the Feather River Motel and was a series of tourist cabins that still remain across from the Post Office on Lawrence Street.

Lewis said he didn’t have the $65,000 they wanted for the place, but he was able to put a deposit on it. He remembers that a woman named Marie Vogt was the agent. It was 1974 when he moved his family here. There was a house behind the units he said, but then his wife discovered a historic home on Main Street they were able to purchase. He’s lived there since.

Lewis has had a long and sometimes colorful history in the area. He worked for Plumas National Forest for 10 years among other ventures.

Lewis’ family and friends didn’t let him know that he was chosen to be honored at the Memorial Day Ceremony until the Sunday night before when relatives from out of town began arriving.

Veterans Services Director Bill Cook, who was on hand to honor Lewis, said he would like to learn of any other remaining veterans in the county. He can be reached at the department by call 530-283-6275.

Special letter

This is a letter from Plumas County Veterans Services Director Bill Cook as presented at the Monday, May 31, Veterans Day Memorial Services to WWII veteran Stanley Gordon Lewis of Quincy:

On this 31st day of May, 2021 the Plumas County Veteran Services office wish to express our sincere appreciation for your military service in the United States Merchant Marine and US Army Air Corp/Air Force during the World War II. Our research has shown that you are one of the last living World War II veterans living in Plumas County, CA. Your service is something that this office believes needs to be recognized and commended.

This country has evolved and prospered due to our citizens’ willingness to answer the call for military service. From the Revolutionary War, Civil War, both WWI and WWII, Korean Conflict, the Viet Nam war, the current Persian Gulf War, and the innumerable expeditions this Nation’s enforcement of the ideas of our Declaration of Independence and Constitution and the preservation of world peace and democracy has required citizens to give of themselves.

You at the age of 15 answered the call. First as a member of the US Merchant Marine, you were too young for the other services, and then as an enlisted member of the US Air Corps/Air Force. As a Merchant Mariner you assisted in the delivery of service men and material for the war effort in the Western Pacific and especially in and around the then recently liberated Republic of the Philippines. Your US Air Corps/Air Force service was post war but one necessary for the United States to secure its position as a post-World War II power.