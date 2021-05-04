CHP Report Law & Order 

Logging truck overturned – causing canyon delays

Editor

The California Highway Patrol released a report on the big rig incident that impacted traffic on Highway 70 the afternoon of April 3.

According to the CHP, Morgan Hollis, 33, of Montello, Nevada, was driving a 2015 Kenworth Tractor, with a load of logs on his trailer, eastbound east of the Rich Bar Lookout. Hollis was traversing a left curve in the roadway, and, according to the report, was driving too fast for the curve. The Kenworth, along with the trailer and log load, overturned onto the eastbound lane of the highway. Hollis was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision and was uninjured.

A Plumas Search and Rescue member came upon the scene and directed traffic until the CHP arrived. The road was limited to one-way traffic control for much of the afternoon.

