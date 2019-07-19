Longer delays begin Sunday near Chilcoot

Caltrans warns motorists that it is anticipating longer delays for the next few weeks on the Chilcoot Pavement Rehabilitation in Lassen and Plumas counties.

The project is currently under 24/7 one-way traffic control operations. Beginning this Sunday, July 21, at 7 p.m., motorists can expect 30 minute delays from the junction with U.S. 395 (Hallelujah Junction) to 2.5 miles west of that location. Delays may be slightly longer during the early morning and late afternoon periods. These longer delays are anticipated for approximately two weeks, into early August. Motorists may also experience backups onto the offramps from northbound and southbound U.S. 395.

During this period of full depth reclamation, there will be large amounts of equipment on the project. Motorists are advised to stay alert for workers and equipment in the area. California Highway Patrol units will be on site to assist with any traffic issues. Speed limit reductions remain in place within the project limits. The project is anticipated to be completed by November of this year.

The $17.4 million project, funded in part by Senate Bill 1, is rehabilitating 9.5 miles of State Route 70 in and around Chilcoot, from just west of Summit School Drive to just east of the junction with U.S. 395.