Lost and Found event canceled

Greg Williams, the executive director of the Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship (SBTS), announced that the popular event will be canceled this year. He said making the announcement was “devastating, not only because of all the hard work our staff, partners and volunteers put into the Lost and Found event, but also because of the financial implications to the community of Portola, and the greater Lost Sierra region.”

He wrote in the announcement, “What started on the shores of Lake Davis in 2014 with 200 participants has grown into an extended family of 2,000 participants bringing much needed positive energy and economic stimulus to Plumas County.”

Williams said the decision was made because of the global health crisis. “Obviously, this was not an easy decision to make, but our mountain communities are fragile, with an older population and no immediate care in the area. Public gatherings are not what the Lost Sierra needs at this time, so please, we are urging everyone considering a visit to the mountains to stay home,” Williams wrote.

For SBTS as a 501c3 non-profit, the cancellation of Lost and Found is a serious economic hardship and Williams said that having to refund every event registration would be the end of SBTS as an organization. “This circumstance is legally considered an Act of God not within our control, so, unfortunately, there will be no refunds on entry fees,” Williams wrote. SBTS has already spent much of the entry fees on planning, deposits, contracts and required purchases in preparation of an event that will not happen.

“On the bright side, based on SBTS’ status as a federal 501c3, every event registration will be acknowledged and converted into a charitable donation,” Williams wrote. “Registered riders will receive a letter in May with our Federal Tax ID number for your donation to SBTS, along with a comfy pair of Lost and Found event socks. You’ll also receive priority registration for next year’s Lost and Found, which we hope you will use.”