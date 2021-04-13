Lost Sierra Chamber gathers new energy post pandemic

Numerous Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce (LSCC) members and community supporters met Tuesday, April 6 to discuss the future role of LSCC and other chambers of commerce in Plumas County in a ‘Post-COVID era’. Guest speakers were on hand to share exciting plans for the months ahead, and one such speaker was Tiffiney Lozano. Lozano, from Spanish Peak Productions in Quincy, represented Sierra Buttes Trail Stewardship, and talked about a “Passport” program SBTS designed to bring visitors into local establishments this year. Tracey Ferguson, AICP, Plumas County Planning Director, spoke on economic development directions for Plumas County. Clint Koble, from Sierra Small Business Development Center in Truckee, also chimed in and addressed the crowd on the importance of chambers in their communities.

Part of the meeting involved a reorganization of LSCC’s board of directors to infuse new energy as well as providing new insight and direction to address the evolving needs and challenges of businesses in Plumas County. New chamber officers were selected along with members to serve on a new advisory board.

“It’s time for change,” said Donna Mills, outgoing LSCC Board President. Mills mentioned that new chamber directions include “focusing on economic development, bringing value to chamber members by providing business and technical resources, and finding new sources of funding. Our board is passionate about the Chamber’s mission and success, but we need new leadership. Some of our board has been serving for more than 20 years and have stepped down.”

Mills explained, “Covid hit our community hard, and we lost many businesses during this time. LSCC and our Visitor Center kept our doors open all last year. We were one of the few entities providing answers to visitors regarding fires, covid restrictions, restaurants and lodging, as well as linking our business members to timely information from the Plumas County Health Department that affected their business operations. We have leaned heavily on a handful of volunteers for the last several years and that has taken a toll.”

“Spring is here, and, thankfully, several of our shuttered businesses have reopened or come under new ownership. It’s time to get going to help our business community get back on its feet and on the road to recovery,” said Mills. Mills then shared LSCC’s new strategic plan, which the board adopted this past winter, and passed out new member packets and director packets to attendees. Part of the new strategic plan includes the goal to find and fund a paid executive director and possibly an assistant in order to carry on new directives from the board, and to decrease the reliance on volunteers. Lost Sierra Chamber of Commerce has several fundraisers slated for 2021, but the revenue from those activities will fall short of what is needed to hire an executive director and to make up for covid losses.

“The Chamber is seeking financial assistance from Plumas County, as it was in the past,” Mills concluded. “Chambers of commerce are the economic engine that support and drive business, which in turn, creates more tax revenue for the county, which in turn generates more services for the public, and helps improve roads and schools. We’re hoping Plumas County will support us.”