Lost Sierra Electric Bike Fest returns July 23-25

The sixth annual Lost Sierra Electric Bike Fest by Eco Bike Adventures is coming back to the Diamond S Ranch in Beckwourth from Friday, July 23 at 12 p.m. to Sunday, July 25 at 5 p.m. This popular festival gives electric bike enthusiasts to connect in the great outdoors over three days packed with activities.

The three-day festival includes camping, electric bike racing and demos, in addition to an old fashioned barbecue and festivities. Attendees are invited to camp out in the high alpine region on Friday and Saturday nights, and enjoy a buffet-style Western BBQ in their traditional Dutch barn on Saturday evening. There will be music and videos to enjoy with family and friends, as well as guided tours to explore the local Lost Sierra.

The Early Bird All Festival Pass for camping on Friday and Saturday nights include unlimited race entries, electric bike demonstrations and barbecue is $199. To request further information about the festival or participating in the races, email [email protected]