Lots happening with local libraries

The Plumas County Library’s “Summer Reading Program” began on Tuesday, July 7, and we are doing things a little differently because of COVID-19.

Win prizes for reading

Our reading logs service for the summer program is open for signups using a new online program called Beanstack. The reading logs can be created for patrons aged 1 to 18 (on their own or with help from an adult) to log their weekly reading goals. Patrons get a prize for every week they reach their goals

Patrons can also sign up by calling their local branch and we can track the reading log over the phone for the summer.

Library programs online

Our programming has all moved online too. Every week, one of our Plumas County Library Branches hosts one live, interactive program and also has a different recorded program for viewing whenever you like.

Our first program is scheduled for Wednesday, July 8, and you can find more information at https://www.plumascounty.us/2712/Summer-Reading-Program.

Reopening in stages

All of our library branches are in various stages of reopening. Each branch is currently offering curbside service on a modified schedule.

Basically, please contact your local library branch by phone or email so your holds are ready for pickup and we’ll set up the time for you to do so.

Some branches (and more will follow) have also started to offer patrons a chance for computer usage, printing, photocopying and shelf browsing by appointment only.

More information can be found on our website at https://www.plumascounty.us/2672/COVID-19.

* Please note: all due dates for checked-out items are still being extended until the library system is fully reopened.

Apply for a library card account

Want access to our online services that require a library card but don’t have one?

You can now apply for a library card account online by emailing your name, mailing address and phone number to your local branch. Or contact the Quincy Main Library Branch at [email protected] and we will assign you a library card number.

Please remember — this particular library card account service will only work for our online sources. After the closure is over, or during curbside service, bring in your ID and proof of address and you can pick up your library card as we change it into a regular account.

Live tutoring with Brainfuse

We have a new program called “Brainfuse” that provides one-to-one LIVE tutoring for all subjects and grades (including college).

The program is available from 1 to 10 p.m. and also offers expert help with writing papers, preparation for various placement tests and more. (The site requires a library card if you are accessing it from home, but once the library reopens, the site will be available using the Internet at any library location without a library card.)

Live story time for children

We are now providing a live “Children’s Story Time” program each week on Thursdays at 10:30 a.m. via free teleconference services with Zoom.

The story time events originate at the Chester Library Branch! Each session (aimed for ages 3 and up) will be themed and will include reading, a simple drawing project and music/movement.

If you and your children would like to join in, please email Lori at [email protected] or call 258-2742 and she will add you to her group list to send out the Zoom meeting link and password each week. If that week’s story time and day is not convenient for you, we have links to several recorded versions on the website.

Thank you for supporting your local libraries during this extraordinary time. We look forward to serving you.

For more information, contact:

Visit the Library website at https://www.plumascounty.us/2672/COVID-19 or call your local branch for more information.