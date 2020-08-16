Loyalton Fire: Aug. 16 update – 20,000 acres, no containment

UPDATE: 12:15 p.m.: There are new mandatory evacuations ordered for Long Valley Road, Bordertown and Copperfield.

The Tahoe National Forest is reporting that the Loyalton Fire is now at 20,000 acres as of this morning, Aug. 16 and 0 percent contained.

According to the update that the forest released this morning, ground resources made positive progress yesterday afternoon backed by multiple helicopters and air tankers dropping water and retardant. The Very Large Air Tanker (VLAT) made numerous drops in the early evening. VLATs are converted DC-10s or 747s that supply nearly 20,000 gallons of retardant per drop. Air resources will continue support today as conditions allow.

The Loyalton Fire displayed active behavior throughout the night. Firefighters worked through the night extinguishing spot fires outside the current fire perimeter and protecting threatened structures. Extreme fire behavior has been displayed at times, especially when overhead thunderstorm cells cause downdrafts and dangerous fire conditions.

The Loyalton Fire is burning north and east adjacent to the areas of Beckwourth Pass and Hallelujah Junction. The fire is burning in timber, sagebrush and tall grass.

Though this morning’s report did not include a mention of structures that were destroyed, a Plumas News reporter who lives in the vicinity of Scott Road, said that at least three homes were destroyed including her neighbor’s.

Red Flag Warnings are in place throughout the immediate area today due to thunderstorms, strong outflow winds, and dry vegetation.

Evacuations: Effective immediately, Lassen County Sheriff’s Office has issued Evacuation Orders for the following areas:

Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for residents from the intersection of Red Rock Road and Hwy 395 to the State line.

Effective immediately, Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for residents on Scott Road on the north side of Hwy 70.

Effective immediately, a Mandatory Evacuation Order has been issued for residents from the intersection of Hwy 49 and 70 east to Hwy 70 and Hwy 395. Hwy 395 south to the state line. This encompasses everything south of Hwy 70 and west of 395.

Effective immediately, an Evacuation Advisory has been issued for the north side of Hwy 70 and the east side of Hwy 395.

People need to leave the evacuation area. Please be courteous to your neighbors and use caution due to first responders in the area. Evacuees needing shelter should call the Lassen County Emergency Shelter number (530)250-9088.

People with special needs who will need help evacuating should call (530)257-6121 and let Lassen County Sheriff’s Office know what assistance you will need. Deputies are going door to door in the area to notify residents.

Closures: Highway 70 closed from Highway 49 to Highway 395. Hwy 395 is currently open to one-way and/or escorted traffic in the Hallelujah Junction/Stateline. Be advised to consider alternative travel routes. Please drive slow, use headlights, and yield to emergency personnel.

Animals – both large and small – can be evacuated to the Plumas Sierra County Fairgrounds in Quincy. Call Willow at 251-7150; Gabriel at 916-316-7609; or Lauren at 927-8018.

The Loyalton Fire, burning on the Tahoe National Forest, began Aug. 14, east of Loyalton in Sierra County. At midday Saturday it was reported at 2,300 acres, but by the evening it had exploded to more than 15,000 acres, even producing a tornado.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.