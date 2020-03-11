‘Mac in the Hat’ visits Chester Elementary

The Rotary Club of Chester, in unison with the “National Day of Reading Across America,” again hosted a day for reading a Dr. Seuss book to the first-graders at Chester Elementary School on Monday, March 2.

Why Dr. Seuss you may ask? Well, first of all with over 600 million copies sold and being translated into more than 20 languages by the time of his death, Theodor Seuss “Ted” Geisel (Dr. Seuss) is arguably one of the most recognized writers of children’s books and March 2 is his birthday.

Geisel adopted the name Dr. Seuss as an undergraduate atDartmouth Collegeand continued to use it as a graduate student at Lincoln College, Oxford.

In 1943, he joined the Army as a Captain and was commander of the Animation Department of the First Motion Picture Unit of the United States Army Air Force.

After the war he continued to use his talents as a cartoonist, illustrator and writer of children’s books including, “If I Ran the Zoo” in 1950 and “The Cat in the Hat” in 1957.

In total he has written over 60 books to help children learn to read.

Once again, Chester’s own Greg “Mr. Mac” McIntire stepped up to don the appropriate attire to fit the occasion and joined several Rotary members to visit Mrs.Cardona’s first-grade class to read, “What Pet Should I Get” by Dr. Seuss.

The students were all ready and waiting in their own “Hats” and anxious to see what pet they should get. We may never know.

Following the reading, the 27 students were given a Dr. Seuss book of their own to continue their reading success.