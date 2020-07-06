Man arrested in Sierra County in connection with one shooting death, two injured

July 6, 2020

Multiple law enforcement agencies were involved in the search and subsequent arrest of a man who was charged with the shooting death of one person and injuring two others.

The suspect was arrested Saturday, July 4, in a remote part of Sierra County near La Porte. The suspect’s name and details on charges have not been released.

Plumas County Sheriff’s officers, the Quincy Area California Highway Patrol and others were involved in the search that included the suspect and a missing child.

The search for the suspect covered more than 24 hours.

From the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office: On July 3, 2020, at about 1600 hours (4 p.m.), the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office received information that two persons were shot in a remote area of northwestern Sierra County.

Sheriff’s deputies and others involved in looking for the missing juvenile who fled from the shooting scene, was located in good health July 4.

Shortly after the juvenile was located, officers saw the suspect drive by in a side-by-side off highway vehicle, according to a report.

Officers attempted to stop the suspect as he then fled south on Saddleback Road toward Downieville. He was arrested on that same road about one mile north of Highway 49.

While deputies were responding, we received information that both shooting victims were being transported out of the area by private vehicle. Both shooting victims made it to the Cal-Ida area, where they received initial medical treatment. Both victims were transported to the hospital by helicopter with non-life-threatening injuries.

Shortly after learning the two victims were being transported out, the sheriff’s office received a call of a third shooting victim in the same general area. The caller stated they fled the area after the shooting, and are now lost. Deputies were able to make it to the third victim, who was found deceased. In addition to searching for the suspect, deputies are searching for the lost juvenile.

This is an active and ongoing investigation and search. The sheriff’s office has reached out to the neighboring law enforcement agencies for assistance.