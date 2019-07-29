Man drowns at Little Grass Valley

A Sacramento man drowned after jumping off a cliff near the spillway to Little Grass Valley Reservoir Dam on Saturday, July 27.

Plumas County Search and Rescue were called to the reservoir near La Porte when Michael Tabor jumped off the cliffs. He had been under for about five minutes. Two swimmers were in the water looking for him, according to a report from the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office.

The victim’s brother, James Tabor was also on scene.

Darkness prevented the recovery of the body until the following morning.

The father, Randal Tabor of Sacramento, and the Sacramento County Corner were notified.