Mandatory Evacuation notice for residents of Frenchman Lake Cove issued

According to the Plumas County Sheriff’s Office, a Mandatory Evacuation notice for residents of Frenchman Lake Cove has been issued. You should leave the area immediately. If you remain emergency personnel may not be able to help you. An evacuation center is set up at Portola Station 171 Gulling Street in Portola.

Dixie Valley Rd. residents are still under an advisory and we will provide updates if that should change. Please avoid this area if possible.