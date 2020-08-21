Friday, August 21, 2020
Mandatory evacuation order changed to advisory for Greenhorn and Spring Garden

Debra Moore, Managing Editor

The Plumas County Sheriff’s Office of Emergency Services and the Sheriff have downgraded the mandatory evacuation order issued an hour ago to advisory for Greenhorn Ranch and Spring Garden, as well as all of Highway 70 between La Porte Road and Chandler Road to Spring Garden and Greenhorn.

