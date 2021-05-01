Many Frenchman, Lake Davis rec sites open this weekend

Many Plumas National Forest (PNF) recreation sites in the Frenchman Lake and Lake Davis Recreation Areas will be opening this weekend. Visitors should expect lower water levels that could preclude placing boat docks in some locations and limit what size boats might be launched.

Campgrounds along Caribou Road (Gansner/North Fork/Queen Lily) in the Feather River Canyon (CA Hwy 70) opened last weekend.

“We really appreciate the hard work of our concessionaire getting these sites open early in the year,” said Chris Carlton, Plumas National Forest Supervisor. The concessionaire, Outdoors in Plumas (OiP), manages 67 recreation sites across the forest.

Beginning the first week of May, visitors to sites operated by OiP may see small fee increases ($1-$4 for single unit family sites and $5 for group sites) in some campground locations, largely to cover increased costs of labor and Covid cleaning supplies. The Crocker Guard Station Recreation Rental (sleeps 10) will see a $30 increase. Fee increases will not affect existing reservations made through www.Recreation.gov .

Recreation sites at higher elevations such as Lakes Basin and Gold Lake remain covered in snow and will open later in the season.

Please visit www.outdoorsinplumas.com for estimated recreation site opening dates and fees. Other recreation opportunities may be explored at: www.fs.usda.gov/recmain/plumas/recreation . Questions about the Concessionaire Program may be directed to Erika Brenzovich, Forest Recreation Staff, at [email protected] or (530) 283-7798.